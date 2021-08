Basketball

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘They faced adversity!’ – Kevin Durant leads USA to basketball gold against France

USA took revenge on a spirited France side to secure a fourth consecutive Olympic basketball gold, winning 87-82. The French had ended a 25-game Olympic win streak in the opening game, but a dominant Kevin Durant display saw the US collect a sixteenth gold on the court.

00:01:10, 35 minutes ago