VP Pence criticizes NBA for bowing down to China
Vice President Mike Pence ripped the NBA's handling of the China situation on Thursday, saying the league is "acting like a wholly owned subsidiary" of the communist country.
Pence delivered his tough words about the incident, which began with a
pro-Hong Kong tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, during a
speech on Thursday at The Wilson Center in Washington, D.C.
Pence took issue with how star players went silent in the wake of the
controversy caused by Morey's Oct. 4 tweet: "Fight for Freedom, stand with
Hong Kong."
"Some of the NBA's biggest players and owners, who routinely exercise their
freedom to criticize this country, lose their voices when it comes to the
freedom and rights of other peoples," Pence said during the speech.
China and the NBA remain at odds as the country refused to air preseason games
played in China and the NBA stands to lose billions of dollars after most
Chinese businesses with partnerships either canceled or suspended their deals
with the league.
Pence also criticized the apparel company Nike, which took steps to avoid
backlash by removing Houston Rockets gear from its Chinese stores.
"Nike promotes itself as a so called social-justice champion, but when it
comes to Hong Kong, it prefers checking its social conscience at the door,"
Pence said. "Nike stores in China actually removed their Houston Rockets
merchandise from their shelves to join the Chinese government in protest
against the Rockets general manager's seven-word tweet: 'Fight for Freedom,
stand with Hong Kong.'"
--Field Level Media