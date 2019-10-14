LIVE

Avtodor Saratov - Khimki

VTB United League - 14 October 2019

VTB United League – Follow the Basketball match between Avtodor Saratov and Khimki live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Avtodor Saratov and Khimki? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Avtodor Saratov vs Khimki. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

