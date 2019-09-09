LIVE

Czech Republic - Greece

World Cup - 9 September 2019

World Cup – Follow the Basketball match between Czech Republic and Greece live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:30 on 9 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Czech Republic and Greece? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Czech Republic vs Greece. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

