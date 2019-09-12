LIVE

Serbia - United States

World Cup - 12 September 2019

World Cup – Follow the Basketball match between Serbia and United States live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Serbia and United States? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Serbia vs United States. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

