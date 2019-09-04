LIVE

Spain - Iran

World Cup - 4 September 2019

World Cup – Follow the Basketball match between Spain and Iran live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 4 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Spain and Iran? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Spain vs Iran. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

