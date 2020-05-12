Yes or no: NBA players polled about possible return

The National Basketball Players Association is polling players to gauge where they stand on restarting the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

NBPA regional representatives began asking players to respond to a "yes or no"

question about their desire to return to the court during the coronavirus

pandemic, sources told Wojnarowski.

Names of the players and their individual responses will be kept confidential,

per the report.

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, executive committee members including

president Chris Paul and other players held a conference call Friday with

league commissioner Adam Silver to discuss various topics related to resuming

play, chiefly health and finances.

The NBA suspended the regular season on March 11.

