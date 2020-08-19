Zero positive tests in NBA bubble this week

There were no positive COVID-19 tests on the NBA campus during the past week, the league and union announced Wednesday.
A statement from the NBA and NBPA said 341 players had been tested since the
results were last reported on Aug. 12.
This is the fifth consecutive week with no confirmed positive tests for the
coronavirus.
The playoffs began Monday with 16 teams competing at the ESPN Wide World of
Sports Complex near Orlando.
