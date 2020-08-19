Basketball

Zero positive tests in NBA bubble this week

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
25 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

There were no positive COVID-19 tests on the NBA campus during the past week, the league and union announced Wednesday.

A statement from the NBA and NBPA said 341 players had been tested since the
results were last reported on Aug. 12.

This is the fifth consecutive week with no confirmed positive tests for the
coronavirus.

Basketball

NBA roundup: Top seeds fall in playoff openers

16 HOURS AGO

The playoffs began Monday with 16 teams competing at the ESPN Wide World of
Sports Complex near Orlando.

--Field Level Media

Basketball

NBA Results

YESTERDAY AT 20:11
Basketball

Jazz PG Conley returns to NBA bubble

YESTERDAY AT 16:52
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On