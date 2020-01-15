Zion expected to make NBA debut on Jan. 22

22 against the

San Antonio Spurs.

That home game was revealed as the expected unveiling of the No. 1 overall

draft pick on Wednesday by New Orleans Pelicans general manager David Griffin.

Williamson has missed nearly three months after undergoing surgery on his

right knee just prior to the start of the season. He had the lateral meniscus

repaired on Oct. 21.

"He's getting to the point where we actually believe he's as ready as he

thinks he is so it's moving in the right direction," Griffin said during a

media session.

Griffin said Williamson won't play in back-to-back games but won't be on a

minutes restriction.

"It's not about a hard number," Griffin said of the minutes. "When you return

to play from a serious injury, it's about the burst. He's going to play in a

limited number of bursts and it's subjective and you are going to judge what

he looks like in each burst."

Griffin said the plan is to make sure Williamson goes through an intense

practice between now and the return date. The hope is that Williamson

practices with the team on both Friday and Sunday.

Williamson has been itching to get on the court as the initial prediction was

that he would be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

"While he would have liked to have played already, he was very grateful we

were going to put a target on it because I don't think he gets asked anything

other than 'when are you going to play?'" Griffin said.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said it will take time to figure out where

Williamson is physically after the inactivity and which other four players

best fit with him on the court.

But knowing he will have Williamson soon was a pleasing development.

"Just to have a target date is a good thing and we'll go from there," Gentry

said in his media session.

Expectations are high for the former Duke star but Gentry thinks keeping

things in perspective is a must.

"Obviously, he's an explosive guy. That's pretty evident when he's practicing.

The big thing to me is being in basketball shape and the feel for the game. He

has a great feel for the game.

"We have to keep in mind he hasn't played in a NBA game. He's played in

preseason games, which doesn't count really. When he walks out there, that

will be the first time he's played."

Williamson shot 71.4 percent while averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in

four preseason games.

The Pelicans are 15-26 at the midway point of their schedule. They host the

Utah Jazz on Thursday.

--Field Level Media