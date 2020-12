Biathlon

Biathlon video 2020 - Sturla Holm Laegreid claims second World Cup win of his career in Hochfilzen

Sturla Holm Laegreid clinched the second International Biathlon Union World Cup win of his career in the men's 10 kilometres sprint in Hochfilzen. Laegreid led a Norwegian sweep as he stormed to victory in very impressive fashion.

00:00:46, 12 views, 9 hours ago