Biathlon World Cup 2020 video: 'Fabulous' Marte Olsbu Roeiseland wins women's pursuit in Hochfilzen

Watch the finish to what was a 'fabulous' performance from Marte Olsbu Roeiseland as she won the women's pursuit at the World Cup event in Hochfilzen. The 30-year-old Norwegian was victorious once again.

00:01:52, 9 views, 2 hours ago