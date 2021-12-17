Johannes Thingnes Boe picked up his first World Cup win of the season as he claimed victory in the sprint in Le Grand Bornand.

The Norwegian, who won last year's overall crystal globe and is third all time for World Cup wins, has started the season slowly and sat just seventh in the standings coming into the race with just one podium to his name.

However he shot clear and had enough speed to edge out Russia's Eduard Latypov by 7.2 seconds to take the victory, with compatriot Filip Fjeld Andersen completing the podium a further 11 seconds back.

The home challenge faltered on the shooting range, Quentin Fillon Maillet the quickest on the skis but one miss saw him finish in fourth while Emilien Jacquelin came seventh after two misses.

Overall leader Sebastian Samuelsson finished ninth, with his lead at the top of the standings cut to just three points from Jacquelin.

The action in France continues with Saturday's pursuit followed by the first mass start of the season on Sunday.

