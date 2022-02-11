German athlete Vanessa Voigt was left heartbroken after missing out on a bronze medal by just 1.3 seconds in the individual biathlon.

However, after seeing their team-mate go so close to a place on the podium, fellow biathletes Benedikt Doll and Philipp Nawrath thought their friend deserved some recognition.

The pair reached for the craft box and found their creative side to make Voigt a medal.

Complete with a neck strap, the shiny red and gold cardboard pendant is accompanied by a large number four, while Voigt will not be allowed to forget where she received it with "Beijing 2022" written in bold gold letters .

The German biathlon governing body shared a picture on Instagram of the 24-year-old donning the work of art, with the caption “Proud would be an understatement”.

Voigt admits the gesture has raised her spirits, saying “the motivation boost is definitely there. The rest of the team is in good shape too”.

Following her disappointment, it was Voigt who led the way from a German point of view in the women’s sprint, with the highest placement of 18th, while Herrmann finished 22nd and Franziska Preuss took 30th place.

There is still much to play for, with the 10km pursuit taking place on Sunday. Roeiseland will lead the field after her victory in the sprint, while Sweden’s Elvira Oberg and Dorothea Wierer of Italy are also well placed.

Biathlon events see athletes blend cross country skiing with rifle shooting. They ski across a fixed distance, while stopping at intervals to shoot at a target using a rifle, which they carry on their back throughout the competition.

Athletes are hit with time penalties if they miss the target when shooting.

