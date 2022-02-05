Johannes Thingnes Boe won a three-way sprint to the finish line to help Norway to a thrilling biathlon mixed relay gold.

With three penalty loops and a disastrous second leg from Tiril Eckhoff, Norway looked unlikely winners but Thingnes Boe closed a nine-second gap in the last 2.5km to leapfrog defending champions France and the Russian Olympic Committee, who finished second and third respectively.

For the first time this season a biathlon relay came down to the line, with the three locked in a sprint finish following a breathtaking race that saw the Swedes, Italians and the United States also move in and out of medal contention.

And for the first time in history the three teams on the podium did seven penalty loops between them as the windy and frigid conditions made things difficult on the shooting range.

Norway and Germany each had scrappy first legs with Italy leading the charge thanks to a fantastic run by Lisa Vittozzi.

Norway had a poor start as Marte Olsbu Roeiseland broke a pole and then struggled with the scope of her rifle on the first shoot to fall behind. But a good standing shoot from Roeiseland saw the Norwegians jump seventh places and lead the Italians into the first exchange, with the French over one minute behind after a disastrous first loop.

And France, gold medallists in Pyeongchang, shot back to just 13 seconds behind thanks to a sensational leg from Julia Simon.

They edged ahead of Italy to lead into the second exchange, with Norway's Eckhoff costing her nation three penalty loops as they dropped back behind the chasing pack.

Émilien Jacquelinn then extended France's lead thanks to a drop in the wind at the fifth shooting, with Italy and Sweden 20 seconds behind.

But a poor standing shoot from Jacquelin meant a penalty loop, leaving the Russian Olympic Committee to take the lead with the United States in second.

The final leg started with the Russian Olympic Committee in first, Sweden in second and France third. And Norway, far behind in fifth, were relying on their star man Thingnes Boe to close the gap.

Eduard Latypov maintained the Russian Olympic Committee's lead after the seventh shooting, with the USA dropping out of contention with a penalty loop.

And following the final shoot a thrilling finish saw Russian Olympic Committee lead France, with Johannes Thingnes Boe for Norway just behind.

France's Quentin Fillon Maillet's reduced the nine-second gap to nine metres on Latypov but Thingnes Boe was just behind.

And it was the Norwegian who had the most left in the tank as he pulled clear to win Norway their second gold of the day after Therese Johaug won the women's 15km skiathlon.

