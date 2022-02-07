A Slovenian physio has been praised for displaying true Olympic spirit, after she spotted that Norway had lost a key piece of rifle equipment in biathlon’s mixed team relay.

Ula Hafner noticed an iris aperture, which is used to size up a target, had fallen into the snow and handed it back to the favourites - who fulfilled their promise by winning gold.

But there was panic for Marte Olsbu Roeiseland when she reached the shooting range, and she had to fiddle with her gun for around 20 seconds while she attached the iris.

"It was never screwed in, and I just screwed and screwed and screwed. It never ended!

"But now I have experienced it, and it was a good confirmation that as long as you manage to have the focus in the right place, it will go well. Stress is our worst enemy.”

Posting on social media after the victory, Roeiseland praised the Slovenian - who could easily have left the iris in the snow: “A big thanks to Slovenia’s physiotherapist who saved the day by finding my “Iris”, an important part of my weapon I had lost. The real hero of the day.”

The missing piece of equipment added extra stress for Roeiseland, who had also broken a ski pole: “I'm glad I found it, and happy to help,” Hafner told Norwegian TV station NRK.

“When Johannes Thingnes Bø crossed the finish line, I was happy for them. I know that without an iris aperture, Norway would have had a very difficult time today."

