Winter Olympics: 'Biathlon at its best!' - Martin Fourcade reacts to Norway's thrilling win in mixed team relay

Hear from biathlon legend Martin Fourcade who said that the mixed team relay was "biathlon at its best" as Norway took a thrilling come from behind win to beat both France and the Russian Olympic Comittee and win the first biathlon gold of the games. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:32, 2 hours ago