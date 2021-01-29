Baiba Bendika doubled Latvia's tally of gold medals at the IBU Biathlon European Championships as she claimed victory in the 7.5km sprint in Duszniki-Zdroj.

The Latvian missed just one target in Poland on her way to victory, finishing 5.7 seconds clear of Norway's Karoline Erdal, despite Erdal shooting clear.

Anastasia Shevchenko, the IBU Cup overall leader, was also perfect on the range, but had to settle for third place.

And Bendika could barely contain her excitement at the breakthrough success, as she followed in the footsteps of compatriot Andrejs Rastorgujevs who won the men's 20km individual on Wednesday.

She said: "I just woke up and I knew that I'm going to be the European Champion. I have been fighting a lot for this in the last few years. I knew that I can do this, that I am strong enough, good enough. It feels great to finally do it."

In the men's 10km sprint it was Switzerland's Martin Jager who claimed the European crown, shooting clear on his way to victory.

He finished 7.3 seconds clear of Russia's Said Karimulla Khalili, with Johannes Kuhn paying the price for two missed targets as he came home in third spot.

The action continues on Saturday with the pursuit before Sunday's relays.

