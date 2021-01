Biathlon

Biathlon 2021 video: Artem Pryma takes gold in men's 12.5km pursuit at European Championships

Watch the finish to the race as Artem Pryma takes gold in the men's 12.5km pursuit at the 2021 European Championships in Duszniki-Zdroj. The Ukrainian beat out Michal Krcmar and Haavard Gutuboe Bogetveit on the podium. Watch biathlon and top winter sports live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

