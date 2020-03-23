The 28-year-old Frenchwoman confirmed her decision on her Instagram account.

Her career highlights were at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, where she took part in the skiathlon and 10km classical events.

She also came 48th in the individual event in the 2018 games in Pyeongchang.

Aymonier also won a bronze medal as part of the French national team in the 2017 World Championships in Hochfilzen.