The Swiss athlete recorded a time of 24:20.4, with Russa's Said Karimulla Khaalili finishing in second. The junior missed once and came in 18.8 seconds behind the winner.

Norway's Lars Helge Birkeland took third to win the last place on the podium. A 24.5 second deficit came in part as a result of one penalty incurred.

Further back was Didier Bionaz, with the Italian 28 seconds back. Haavard Gutuboe Bogetveit was fifth and 29.7 seconds behind.

Sixth place went to French competitor Fabien Claude.

In the women's event, Sweden's Elisabeth Hoegberg took the gold.

Second place went to Norwegian Synnoeve Solemdal, and Ukranian Yuliia Zhuravok finished third.