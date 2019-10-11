Boe was simply unstoppable last season as he stormed to the Individual, Sprint, Pursuit and Mass Start World Cup titles as well as picking up the Overall crown as well.

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

To add to that success he also took home an astonishing four golds at the World Championships in Ostersund.

For most of the season however his great rival Fourcade was not present, either missing races entirely or performing so poorly that he was no threat at all to Boe.

Before last season Fourcade had won seven Overall titles in a row but the five-time Olympic gold medallist was reduced to 12th place in the 2018-19 campaign.

Martin Fourcade and Johannes Boe.Getty Images

However, Boe believes Fourcade is a rejuvenated force and he is excited to do battle with him once more.

"From what he showed this summer, his physique, his attitudes, I think he's ready to go back to battle." Boe told TV2.

Video - Highlights: 'Untouchable' Boe clinches latest win in Holmenkollen mass start 01:39

“After a not very positive season, he's probably driven by new feelings.

" He will probably want to show everyone that he can beat me again. "

“It will be good for the public, the TV, a little less for us because we hate to lose both, I hope we will have this beautiful duel.”

Boe also confirmed that he will probably miss one or two meets early in 2020 as he prepares to become a father for the first time.

"For me it's very important to be present when our child is born, these are moments I do not want to miss.

Video - Johannes Thingnes Boe dominates to take sprint world title 01:12

"I am convinced to come back even stronger, being father will probably give me extra motivation for the future."

OUR VIEW

Martin Fourcade is one of the greatest biathletes of all time, his achievements put him as the only competitor who can even compare to the legendary Ole Einar Bjorndalen.

However last season was nothing short of a disaster, a truly astonishing fall from grace, which timed perfectly with Boe’s announcement as the new dominant figure in the sport.

Their battle in the 2017-18 season was the stuff of legends, two absurdly talented individuals going toe-to-toe in a fierce duel.

The idea of seeing something similar is tantalising, there are no doubts about Boe so it all hinges on Fourcade and where he is at now.