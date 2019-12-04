It was a brilliant start to the winter season for Fourcade, who won in 53:11.9 in front of his three French counterparts, Simon Desthieux, Quentin Fillon-Maillet and Emilien Jacquelin.

"It's almost one year since my last World Cup victory and to be here after the difficult season I had last year is probably one of the biggest achievements in my career," Fourcarde told Eurosport.

"I'm really proud to be back in that position, really proud to be back with yellow jersey and it's a big satisfaction to share it with my team."

For Fourcade, it was the 77th victory of his career and for France, it's the first time a country has dominated the top four spots since 2005.