Biathlon

Biathlon video: 'Brilliant' - Kamila Zuk grabs pursuit European Championship gold in Duszniki Zdroj

Kamila Zuk produced a flawless shooting display on home snow to take European Championship biathlon gold in the women's 10km pursuit. The Polish biathlete was one of just three competitors to shoot clear in Duszniki Zdroj, and that allowed her to take the pursuit win, finishing 13.4 seconds of Karoline Erdal.

