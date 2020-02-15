The Russian, who had managed just two World Cup podiums so far this season, saved his best form for the biggest stage as he denied France a one-two.

Quentin Fillon Maillet had looked set for his first individual gold as he sat in first place with Loginov still on the course, with Martin Fourcade just behind him.

However Loginov shot clear and was fast enough on the skis to finish 7.6 seconds clear of Fillon Maillet.

Fourcade had to settle for bronze, edging out Norwegian brothers Tarjei and Johannes Thingnes Boe, although the result does help his bid for the overall World Cup title.

Fourcade holds a 63-point lead over Fillon Maillet in second, with Johannes Thingnes Boe a further 64 points back.

On a strong day for France, Emilien Jacquelin took sixth place, ahead of Germany's Arnd Peiffer.

The action continues on Sunday with both the men and women's pursuit events.