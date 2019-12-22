Boe adds Mass Start success in Le Grand Bornand

Boe had already taken Saturday's pursuit and extends his World Cup lead over brother Tarjei who finished third.

The pair were split by home biathlete Emilien Jacquelin, who came home 42 seconds behind the World Cup leader.

Boe's victory was his fifth World Cup win in seven races so far this season and consolidates his place at the top of the overall standings.

French pair Quentin Fillon Maillet and Martin Fourcade rounded out the top five and are now up to third and fourth in the overall standings respectively behind the Boe brothers.

Sportsbeat 2019