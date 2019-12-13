Boe asserts sprint dominance to re-take overall lead in Hochfilzen

The Norwegian 29-year-old is increasingly dominant in the sprint, last year he won seven of the nine World Cup races at that length on his way to the sprint and overall crowns.

And he was in impressive form again on Friday in Hochfilzen, crossing the line for the 10km race in 25:07.8minutes with only one miss on the shooting range.

France's Martin Fourcade lost his overall lead with a tenth-place finish but his compatriot Simon Desthieux did claim second, 7.8 seconds down on Boe.

And Russia's Alexander Loginov rounded off the podium in third, shooting clear but ending up 14.6 seconds down on the Norwegian winner.

Tomorrow brings the 12.5km pursuit and Boe will start as the hot favourite after this dominant showing before Sunday's men’s 4x7.5km relay.

Sportsbeat 2019