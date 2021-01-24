Johannes Thingnes Boe warmed up for the World Biathlon Championships in fine style as he claimed victory in the mass start in Antholz Anterselva.

The Norwegian missed just once over the four shoots and was also the quickest on the skis as he eased to victory ahead of Quentin Fillon Maillet.

The Frenchman had a chance to snatch the victory, but missed his first shot on the final shoot, allowing Boe to stretch home and take the victory by 31 seconds.

Jakov Fak missed just one shot over the 15km race and was able to take a spot on the podium ahead of Vetle Sjastad Christiansen.

Boe's fourth World Cup victory of the season extends his overall lead ahead of the World Championships in Pokljuka with his nearest challenger Sturla Holm Laegreid struggling and only finishing 14th.

The World Championships kick off in Slovenia on February 10 with the mixed relay. Sportsbeat 2021

