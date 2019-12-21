Boe bounces back in pursuit at Le Grand Bornand

The Norwegian, who won last year's overall biathlon World Cup, extended his lead in the standings this year with this fourth individual success of the season, beating home favourite Quentin Fillon Maillet and compatriot Vetle Sjastad Christiansen.

Boe missed just one target over the 12.5km circuit and that allowed him to overhaul the three men in front of him on the way to victory by 22 seconds.

Fillon Maillet shot clear and was with Boe until the final range but could not stay with the Norwegian.

Benedikt Doll, who had won the sprint, struggled on the range missing three shots in all as he had to settle for fifth, one place behind Tarjei Boe, who lies second in the overall World Cup.

The final event at Le Grand Bornand on Sunday will be the 15km mass start, the first mass start of the season.

Sportsbeat 2019