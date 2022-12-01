Johannes Thingnes Boe catapulted Norway to victory in the men's biathlon relay at the BMW IBU World Cup in Kontiolahti.

Boe left German rival Roman Rees behind and dashed ahead on the final leg of the 4x7.5km race to clinch the title in a combined time of 1 hour 19 minutes and 26 seconds.

Norway led from the start, marginally slipping behind by four milliseconds on the second leg before Tarjei Boe, the eldest of the two brothers, struck.

It was neck and neck after three legs, Norway and Germany treading on each other's toes, but the youngest Boe brother made his mark and eased ahead for the win.

Johannes Thingnes said: "It feels good, especially with the new team setup. It was like we predicted in front: a fast track, shooting would be important, but it was tight still even though there was a gap at the end. So, a fun relay!"

Germany crossed the tape 43.9 seconds later, with France taking third spot.

Sweden took the crown in the women's 4x6km relay, coming from behind on the third leg and crossing in a time of 1:14.59.8.

Germany grabbed second whilst Norway finished in third, but the performance of the event came from France's Anais Chevalier-Bouchet.

The Beijing Olympic silver medallist brought her team back from 38.8 seconds behind the leaders to first place at the halfway point, with perfect shooting accuracy and speed.

Despite her strong performance, France slipped to fourth overall as sisters Hanna Oeberg and Elvira Oeberg sealed the deal for Sweden with strong skiing.

Elvira said: "We were really in the top the entire race. It just showed what a great team we really have.

"Us four are here today but we could have been a lot of others. I am super happy with my own performance today. It's the first time for me to have clean shooting in a World Cup relay. Finally, being able to do it in this position; I am really happy. It gives me a lot of confidence."

