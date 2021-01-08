Three-time Olympic medallist Johannes Thingnes Boe notched the 50th biathlon World Cup win of his career, finishing top of the pile as part of a Norwegian podium clean sweep in the 10km sprint in Oberhof.

The 27-year-old â€“ who won the 20km individual event at PyeongChang 2018 â€“ arrived in Germany having claimed five podium places this season, and a time of 25:12 with one penalty was good enough for a second gold of the campaign.

Boe's older brother Tarjei finished second, 10.8 seconds back having shot clean, while compatriot Sturla Holm Laegreid came in third to complete a Norway one-two-three for the second time in 2020/21.

Johannes Thingnes Boe â€“ who broke a ski pole in the last kilometre â€“ said: "I started the season quite well in Kontiolahti and was hoping that the 50th win would come in the next race or something.

"I had to wait a long time, but I did it and I am really proud."

The 12.5km pursuit lies in store next at the same venue on Saturday, when Boe will look to strengthen his grip on top spot in the overall standings, where he leads second-placed Laegreid by 67 points.

