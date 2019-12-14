Boe continues dominant start to season with pursuit win in Hochfilzen

The Norwegian had 24 hours earlier cruised to sprint success in Austria, and in the 12.5km pursuit the defending overall champion was in total control on Saturday, crossing the line in 31:27.0minutes for his 41st World Cup win.

Second on the day was Russia's Alexander Loginov, 33.5 seconds behind Boe after shooting clear much like the Norwegian.

Third went to Emilien Jacquelin, a further seven seconds behind Loginov, the Frenchman edging out Jacob Fak by just over a second.

Jacquelin's compatriot Martin Fourcade, who won the 20km individual in Ostersund last week in what has otherwise been a Boe-dominated season, was tenth after two misses on the shooting range.

