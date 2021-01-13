Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe believes he is starting to find his best form, after strengthening his grip on the men's biathlon yellow bib with victory in the 10km sprint in Oberhof, Germany.

The 27-year-old had finished top of the ranks in the same event at the same venue only five days earlier, and a time of 24:43.6 duly earned him his third World Cup win of the season.

Boe's compatriot Sturla Holm Laegreid completed a Norwegian one-two by picking up the silver medal 12.4 seconds behind, while Germany's Arnd Peiffer completed the podium on home soil.

Boe said: "It was such a great race today, I did what I had to do and I am really satisfied with that.

"From the start, I felt I had to work really hard on the track, and it was maybe my best performance on the shooting range this season.

"Sometimes shooting comes and goes in periods, but good performances help and this was in the right direction."

Laegreid - who now sits 47 points behind Boe at the top of the overall World Cup standings - added: "I am very satisfied with my race. I felt good on the track - I was able to use my energy well and gain a lot of speed.

"Also on the shooting range I'm very pleased to have hit ten-out-of-ten in tough, windy conditions."

With two wins in the last three World Cup races, Boe will look to go again in the 15km mass start back at Oberhof on January 17.

