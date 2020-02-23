Boe shoots clear to take mass start world title

The Norwegian, who had already taken two relay golds, shot clear in a remarkable display on the range, and that allowed him to cruise to victory.

France's Quentin Fillon Maillet, by contrast, missed three targets, and could only come home 42 seconds back in silver.

Another Frenchman, Emilien Jacquelin, took the bronze, but as the only man to shoot clear in the 30-man field, it was Boe who starred on his way to gold.

The victory also reignites his bid to win the overall crystal globe, closing the gap on Martin Fourcade who could only manage seventh place.

Fourcade now has 788 points, with Fillon Maillet second on 712 and Boe just 22 points behind him.

Sportsbeat 2020