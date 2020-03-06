Getty Images
Boe takes 10km sprint win in Nove Mesto
Johannes Thingnes Boe stormed to gold in 10km sprint for his eighth biathlon World Cup victory of the season in Nove Mesto, Czechia.
The Norwegian was perfect on the range and came home in 24:56.8 minutes, 22.8 seconds ahead of France's Quentin Fillon Maillet in second place.
"It was the perfect day," said the 26-year-old winner. "I lead from the start and finally I shot ten in the sprint.
"I have to take small steps because my competitors rarely fail. For me, it's about winning each race which is the only way I can win overall."
Watch biathlon live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
Tarjei Boe secured the final podium spot, finishing just over a minute behind his younger brother.
Frenchman Martin Fourcade remains in control of the yellow bib on 826 points after 18 races, despite his sixth-placed finish on the day, with Maillet trailing his countryman on 766 points and JT Boe on 750 points.