Braisaz continues French biathlon dominance in Oestersund

Braisaz claimed only her second ever biathlon World Cup win, and her first in the individual event, with a dominant skiing performance that saw her stop the clock in the 15km race in a time of 42:35.1minutes.

Her French teammate Julia Simon also made the podium in third, with Yulia Dzhima of the Ukraine splitting them in second.

Braisaz missed twice at the first shooting range, but never again in a dominant performance that belied her 83rd place finish in last Sunday's opening 7.5km sprint.

That sprint was won by defending overall World Cup champion Dorothea Wierer who retained the yellow bib here but could only finish seventh after three misses on the range, over a minute down on Braisaz.

Second on the day was the Dzhima – who also started last year's World Cup season in strong form before fading – the Ukrainian's perfect shooting good enough for silver, 11.1 seconds behind Braisaz.

Third was fellow Frenchwoman Simon, 17.7s down on her compatriot after two shooting misses on the final range. Norway's Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was fourth, just outside the podium positions.

