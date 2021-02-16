Marketa Davidova was in outstanding form on the range as she shot clear to claim World Championship gold in the women's 15km individual in Pokljuka.

Olympic champion Hanna Oeberg looked like she would take the win when she crossed the line with just one miss.

However the Czech biathlete held her nerve and hit every shot as others crumbled, taking the victory by 27.9 seconds from Oeberg in a time of 42:27.7, with Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold taking bronze.

Tiril Eckhoff, who had won both individual events so far in Slovenia, as well as the mixed relay, finally had an off day as she missed four targets and could only finish 23rd.

Lisa Theresa Hauser of Austria had been in good shape to take the win, but missed her last two shots having made 18 of 18. She had to settle for fourth, while Dorothea Wierer finished ninth.

