Simon Desthieux finally notched his maiden World Cup victory as he took gold in the 10km sprint in Nove Mesto.

The 29-year-old Frenchman came into the race in good form having earned silver in the World Championships in Pokljuka.

Desthieux shot clear, with World Cup leader Johannes Thingnes Boe paying the price for three misses on the range as he could only finish 11th.

Nové Mesto na Morave Highlights: Simon Desthieux takes the men's sprint for first win ever 2 HOURS AGO

His Norwegian compatriots Sturla Holm Laegreid and Tarjei Boe missed one apiece and that ended up being the difference as they had to settle for fourth and fifth on the day.

Instead it was Sebastian Samuelsson who took silver. The Swede had led going into the final lap, but ran out of gas as Desthieux took the win by 2.4 seconds.

Veteran German Arnd Peiffer completed the podium as he also shot clear.

The action continues in Nove Mesto on Sunday with the pursuit.

Sportsbeat 2021

Biathlon Eckhoff makes it five in a row in the sprint 6 HOURS AGO