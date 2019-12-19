Doll takes biathlon sprint success in Le Grand Bornand

Having been beaten on the final straight in the relay in Hochfilzen last weekend by Johannes Thingnes Boe, Doll earned a measure of revenge with this success, shooting clear on his way to the win.

That was enough to edge out Tarjei Boe by 9.4 seconds, while home favourite Quentin Fillon-Maillet finished third.

The younger Boe, who had enjoyed a clean sweep in Hochfilzen, had to settle for fourth place after two misses, while Martin Fourcade also missed twice at the second range as he came home in 12th.

With his second place, Tarjei Boe moved up to second in the overall World Cup standings, now just 32 points behind his brother with Simon Desthieux in third.

The men's competition continues in Annecy on Saturday with the pursuit followed by Sunday's mass start.

Sportsbeat 2019