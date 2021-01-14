Tiril Eckhoff overcame a miss on the range to claim biathlon World Cup sprint gold in Oberhof.

The Norwegian was far and away the quickest on the skis, and despite one miss, was able to pip Italy's Dorothea Wierer to the win, her fifth in the last six World Cup events.

Biathlon Boe continues strong run of form in Oberhof sprint 20 HOURS AGO

Wierer had led coming out of the second shoot but despite having to ski a penalty loop, Eckhoff overhauled her to take the victory by 9.3 seconds.

Austria's Lisa Theresa Hauser came in third, ahead of French duo Justine Braisaz-Bouchet and Anais Chevalier-Bouchet with overall World Cup leader Marte Olsbu Roiseland in eighth.

That allowed Eckhoff to close the gap at the top of the standings and she could take the yellow leader's bib on Sunday in the 12.5km mass start. Sportsbeat 2021

Oberhof Boe clinches 51st World Cup victory in Oberhof sprint A DAY AGO