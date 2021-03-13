Quentin Fillon Maillet secured a biathlon double in Nove Mesto, as he edged out World Cup leader Johannes Thingnes Boe to take the men's 12.5km pursuit title.

The Frenchman took victory in the sprint event on Thursday and backed it up with another impressive display, crossing the line in 28:46.7, just eight seconds clear of Boe.

Emilien Jacquelin rounded out the podium in third, another 14.6 seconds off the pace. "It was different than the sprint. Sometimes we skied together; sometimes go fast to catch a group and sometimes you go slower. I was not in my best shape today but it was enough for a win," Fillon Maillet said.

Boe stretched his lead in the overall World Cup standings by 25 points from Norway's Sturla Holm Laegreid, who finished fourth in Nove Mesto.

In the pursuit standings, he has a nine-point lead over Jacquelin with just one event to go.

In the women's 10km pursuit, Tiril Eckhoff was again untouchable as she eased to her 12th victory of the biathlon season.

The Norwegian was hit with just one penalty en route to crossing the line in 27:13.6, 34.6 seconds clear of Belarus' Dzinara Alimbekava. Germany's Franziska Preuss came through to finish third, just six seconds back from Alimbekava.

"Today was a hard day," Eckhoff said. "I had to fight with myself and thoughts. I am so happy to shoot nineteen; that is not every day, so I am happy!

"(It was fighting) with myself, my negative thoughts. It is not easy to go out there and try to make it easy. But today I really had to fight with myself and try to be good on the shooting range. I think I managed it very, very well."

Eckhoff has a 140-point lead in the overall standings and a 75-point advantage in pursuit.

