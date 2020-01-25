Double relay delight for France in Pokljuka

Emilien Jacquelin and Anais Bescond combined to win the 4x6km single mixed relay, seeing off Estonian duo Regina Oja and Rene Zahkna, who came second.

Austrian pair Lisa Theresa Hauser and Simon Eder took the final podium spot.

France's day then got even better when they won the 4x7.5km mixed relay.

Quentin Fillon Maillet, Simon Desthieux, Justine Braisaz and Julia Simon were part of the successful team, beating Norway and Germany who came second and third respectively.

Sportsbeat 2020