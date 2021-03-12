Tiril Eckhoff remains untouchable in the women's biathlon World Cup after a sixth successive sprint victory in Nove Mesto.

Despite a miss on the standing shoot, Eckhoff was still too good for the rest of the field as she finished 6.1 seconds clear of Denise Hermann in second, to take her 11th win of the season.

Italy's Dorothea Wierer completed the podium, with both Hermann and the Italian shooting clear, but Eckhoff's superior ski speed made the difference.

Biathlon Fillon Maillet eases to sprint victory in Nove Mesto YESTERDAY AT 17:59

Home favourites Marketa Davidova and Lucie Charvatova both set off later in the race and could have pushed for a podium, but one miss apiece cost them, with the latter ending up tenth overall.

Eckhoff's win took her another step closer to the overall crystal globe with Marte Olsbu Roeiseland and Hannah Oeberg finishing 14th and 24th respectively.

With the victory, Eckhoff now leads the overall standings by 113 points from her compatriot, with Oeberg a further 55 points back.

She said: "I tried my best, I started really hard on the skis. My shooting was good but I was a bit eager and one shot went away. I'm really happy. I have a really good time, I was really motivated."

Eckhoff will look to make it four wins from four in Nove Mesto on Saturday in the pursuit.

Sportsbeat 2021

Biathlon I'm getting better with age, roars Eckhoff after tenth World Cup victory 07/03/2021 AT 19:09