Eckhoff completes biathlon hat-trick to follow in Dahlmeier footsteps

The 29-year-old followed up her sprint success on Friday to take pursuit glory in comfortable fashion, clear by nearly 40 seconds to secure the ninth victory of her World Cup career.

Norway teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold took silver with both missing once on each of the first and third ranges but it mattered little in their bid for medals.

Eckhoff's gold means she joins Dahlmeier in completing a hat-trick, with the German going on to win five successive events between February and March 2017.

Victory wasn't enough to take her to top spot of the overall World Cup standings, however, with that honour going to her compatriot Tandrevold in France.

Switzerland's Lena Haecki rounded off the podium, 46 seconds adrift of top spot but comfortably ahead of Dorothea Wierer – despite the Italian missing only one shot in the race.

Wierer had led the World Cup standings in her bid to defend the Crystal Globe but now finds herself three points behind leader Landrevold who has 253, with Eckhoff rounding out the top three.

The women's World Cup weekend in Annecy rounds off on Sunday, with 30 athletes set to line up for the 12.5km mass start.

