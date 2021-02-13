Tiril Eckhoff confirmed her status as biathlon sprint queen, shooting clean on route to 7.5km gold at the World Championships in Pokljuka.

Five years on from her first and only individual world title, the 30-year-old was one of seven to shoot clean and took victory by a full 12 seconds.

Eckhoff made no secret of her desire to silence critics who questioned her big race pedigree after finishing 59th over the distance at the global event in Antholz last year.

"I'm so proud that I coped with the negative emotions," she said.

"I have been told that I'm not good at Championships, and now I proved them wrong.

"I was ready to avenge last year and it was great to shoot 0-0. It was very tough on the range. It was very emotional."

Eckhoff came into the prone shoot faced with swirling wind and took nearly 20 seconds to take her first shot, patience that paid off and helped her hit all five targets.

She trailed by 0.4s heading into the standing stage, but shot clean in 39 seconds and emerged with a 17-second lead.

France's Anais Chevalier-Bouchet, sprint bronze medallist in 2018, overcame a miss in standing to take silver.

Hanna Sola took bronze, 2.4 seconds back, for Belarus's first medal at the World Championships since 2017.

