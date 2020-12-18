Norway completed a clean sweep of an individual women's biathlon World Cup podium for the first time in almost 19 years as Tiril Eckhoff battled to victory in the 7.5km sprint in Hochfilzen, Austria.

Only twice in World Cup history had Norway filled out every step on an individual female podium â€“ in the Holmenkollen sprint on 12 March 1988 and the Antholz pursuit on 27 January 2002 â€“ but Eckhoff, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold and Marte Olsbu Roeiseland ensured it happened for a third time.

Eckhoff made one mistake on the first, prone shooting range but skied strongly to cross the line in 19:38.0 minutes for a seventh World Cup sprint victory, and 15th in any discipline, of her career.

Tandrevold shot clean and came in second, 7.6s behind the winner while Roeiseland incurred one penalty but managed to outsprint Germany's Franziska Preuss by 0.5s to claim bronze.

Although it was the first time since 2002 that Norway locked out a women's biathlon World Cup podium, it was only 24 hours since they did it in the men's event â€“ following in the ski tracks of Sturla Holm Laegreid, Johannes Dale and Johannes Thingnes Boe in the 10km sprint on Thursday.

"I know! I was just saying to the other girls it's so fun that we just pumped it up and did it just like the boys," laughed Eckhoff afterwards. "I'm really proud of our team and it's incredible.

"It's very fun â€“ we're three Norwegians on the podium. It's very cool.

"I've struggled a lot with my prone shooting this year and I'm very, very satisfied that I just had one mistake! I shot really fast in the standing shooting and I'm very happy with my skiing and everything in this race."

