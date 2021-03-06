Tiril Eckhoff extended her lead at the top of the biathlon World Cup standings with a fifth successive sprint victory in Nove Mesto.

The Norwegian did so despite missing once on the range, but had the pace to see off Yuliia Dzhima and Lisa Vittozzi for the victory.

With compatriot Marte Olsbu Roiseland only finishing seventh, after two misses of her own, Eckhoff consolidated her lead at the top of the standings in the race for the crystal globe.

A miss on the prone had left Eckhoff a little off the pace midway through the race, but she shot clear on the second shoot as leader Dorothea Wierer missed, allowing the Norwegian to move up to fourth.

From there, her superior ski speed made the difference as she overhauled the top three to take victory from Dzhima by 9.3 seconds.

Eckhoff's victory sees her become the first woman to win five World Cup sprint events in a row since Magdalena Neuner from January to March 2012.

And with 11 wins, she is now the Norwegian woman with most sprint victories in the World Cup.

Eckhoff leads the sprint standings by 86 points from Roiseland, while her lead in the overall standings sits at 68 points.

The women will be back in action in Nove Mesto in Sunday’s pursuit.

