Tiril Eckhoff claimed a second biathlon World Cup victory in the space of 24 hours as she triumphed in the 10km pursuit in Hochfilzen.

Eckhoff headed up an all-Norwegian podium in the sprint on Friday but it was the Swedish Oeberg sisters â€“ Hanna and Elvira â€“ who pushed her all the way in the pursuit.

She incurred just one penalty on the range all afternoon and skied strongly to cross the line in 28:24.8 minutes.

The Oebergs both suffered two misses with gun in hand and Hanna finished 22.5s behind Eckhoff to take silver, with Elvira a further 5.1s back in bronze.

Elvira managed to outsprint Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold to make the podium, with the Norwegian missing out by a little over half a second.

Eckhoffâ€™s victory was her second pursuit success of the campaign after triumphing in Kontiolahti earlier this month and she became just the third Norwegian woman to win at least six biathlon World Cup events in a calendar year â€“ following in the footsteps of Tora Berger and Liv Grete PoirÃ©e.

However, she is still only fifth in the overall standings with Marte Olsbu Roeiseland - who finished seventh on the day - remaining narrowly ahead of Hanna Oeberg at the top, as Belarusâ€™s Dzinara Alimbekava sits third.

