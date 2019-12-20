Eckhoff rallies to claim second World Cup success of the season

The 29-year-old Norwegian - who had won the 10km pursuit in Hochfilzen last time out - recovered from being 23.5 seconds back after the prone stage to clean standing and race towards victory on the last loop, eventually crossing the line in 20m 27s.

Home favourite Justine Braisaz claimed silver 6.2s behind, while bronze went to Marketa Davidova of the Czech Republic.

After glorious weather had shone on the men's sprint on Thursday, a dramatic change in the elements produced a very slow and slushy track for the women, with Eckhoff rallying to defy the testing conditions despite being the latest starter from the top six.

And following victory, she explained how preparations back in her homeland were pivotal to her credentials out on the main stage.

She said: "We pretty much train in rain the whole summer because that's what it's often like in Norway. It's not the worst conditions, but the skiing was hard today; it was almost like water skiing!"

