Eckhoff's biathlon dominance continues in Ruhpolding

Having triumphed in the 7.5km sprint in Germany on Wednesday, the Norwegian made it a double in the 10km pursuit – incurring just a single penalty on the range and pulling away from the field in the cross-country.

She eventually crossed the line in 34:08.7minutes for a sixth World Cup race victory this term, with Paulina Fialkova of Slovakia taking silver – 46.3s back.

Bronze went to Sweden's Hanna Oeberg as she pipped compatriots Johanna Skottheim and Linn Persson.

Eckhoff's win strengthened her grip on the yellow bib as she moved to 501 points in the overall season standings, 42 points clear of Italy's Dorothea Wierer – who languished down in 20th in Ruhpolding – with Oeberg in third.

Sportsbeat 2020