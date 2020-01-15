An impressive shooting display in Ruhpolding formed the basis of Eckhoff's victory as she emerged 29.7 seconds clear of her nearest challenger, Sweden's Hanna Oeberg.

The 29-year-old, who won Olympic gold in the mixed relay at Sochi 2014, was a cut above the rest of the field and finished the day with an impressive time of 18:55.5, while also shooting clean.

Italian athlete Dorothea Wierer completed the top three as she came in 36.8 seconds adrift of the pace-setting Eckhoff.

Eckhoff led the event from the off and produced the best times across the day as she kept the chasing pack at arm's length in relatively comfortable fashion to climb to the summit of the overall standings, leapfrogging Wierer.